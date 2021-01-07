Henderson Police stop 111 drivers, cite 60 in holiday traffic safety campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police issued 60 citations and made one DUI arrest during a two-week holiday safety campaign.

The Joining Forces Program resulted in police making a total of 111 stops between Dec. 21, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2021. Henderson Police officers arrested one driver for DUI and assisted with three DUI investigations.

Sixty drivers were cited for the following violations:

37 were cited for speeding

2 were cited for distracted driving

2 were cited for no insurance

1 cited for red light violation

18 other citations were for a variety of traffic offenses

The Henderson Police Department received $220,000 in federal funding to conduct enhanced enforcement issues with the goal of reducing injuries and deaths on Nevada’s roads.

