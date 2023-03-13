LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police Department began an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative to target speeders throughout the Henderson area, the department announced Monday.

From Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 29, Henderson police will completely saturate patrols throughout the Henderson area to stop speeding vehicles.

There will be officers specifically dedicated to the initiative and they will target areas that are known for excessive speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints about speed violations, the department said.

Speeding contributes to about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities, according to the Nevada Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Henderson Police Department received $231,300 in grant monies for enhanced enforcement through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the 2023 Joining Forces program.