Henderson police seek assistance finding missing woman

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson police are asking for assistance locating a 34-year-old missing woman, Cheryl Beardall. Beardall’s last known date of contact was July 2020 in Henderson, Nevada.

Cheryl Beardall’s vehicle has since been located but Cheryl’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Beardall is described as a caucasian female, 5’9″ tall at 115 pounds with green eyes and brown hair color.

If you know the whereabouts of the Cheryl Beardall, please contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000, select option 2, and reference report number 20-15781.

