LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police need help identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting.

It happened on June 15 shortly at 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive.

Police determined that an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable fired one round at what is believed to be a silver Honda Civic.

The vehicle was believed to be occupied by four white males and may have a bullet hole on the vehicle’s driver’s side.

Henderson police seek to identify the vehicle in this photo that they suspect was involved in a shooting on June 15, 2023. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with any further information

or eyewitness accounts from those who may have witnessed the incident.

You may also contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to

remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.