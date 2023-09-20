LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police need help identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting.
It happened on June 15 shortly at 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive.
Police determined that an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable fired one round at what is believed to be a silver Honda Civic.
The vehicle was believed to be occupied by four white males and may have a bullet hole on the vehicle’s driver’s side.
Henderson Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with any further information
or eyewitness accounts from those who may have witnessed the incident.
You may also contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to
remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.