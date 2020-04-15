Henderson Police seek suspect(s) in park vandalism

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police need your help identifying the suspect(s) in the vandalism of Mission Hills Park. A vehicle reportedly went off-roading, causing extensive damage.

According to a Facebook post, the vandalism occurred at 551 College Drive between 7 p.m. April 14 and 6:50 a.m. April 15.

Park employees told police similar damage has been observed the past several weeks, but they said this was one of the most damaging incidents.

“These parks are there for the public to enjoy with their families and furry friends, please take care of them … We kindly ask you to please not damage our beautiful parks or City of Henderson property … and yes, it is a CRIME!” the Facebook post reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kohut at 702-267-5000. Selection option 2 and reference incident HPD DR#20-06803.