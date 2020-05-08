Henderson Police seek suspect(s) after another park vandalized

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police need your help identifying the suspect(s) responsible for vandalizing Acacia Park. A vehicle reportedly went off-roading, causing extensive damage.

The incident happened between 7 p.m. May 7 and 6 a.m. May 8 at 50 Casa Del Fuego Street.

A department Facebook post revealed the damage in the grassy area.

“This comes at a very unfortunate time as the fields were scheduled to reopen tomorrow to allow for skill and conditioning drills,” the post reads in part.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Manning at 702-267-5000, option 2. The case to reference is HPD DR#20-08156.

A similar incident occurred in mid-April at Mission Hills Park.