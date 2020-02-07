Henderson police seek public’s help finding robbery suspects

HENDERSON, NEVADA (KLAS) — A robbery occurred at the Speedee Mart located on 75 S. Gibson Road in Henderson, Nevada on Jan. 30 at around 8:55 a.m. Henderson police are asking the public to help identify the suspects.

After an investigation, police determined a suspect entered the store, confronted the store manager while brandishing a handgun and demanded money.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 30’s, approximately 5’11” to 6’1” tall, weighing between 150 to 180 pounds.

A second suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, 5’8” to 6’0” tall, weighing between 160 to 190 pounds.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored newer model Nissan Altima that has a missing hubcap.

Please review photos of the male suspects and suspect vehicle.

Police are still investigating this crime. No further details were released.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to call the Henderson Police Department Investigations Services at 702-267-4750 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.