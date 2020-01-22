Henderson Police seek public’s assistance in murder investigation

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are seeking the public’s assistance in a murder investigation stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 14. Victim Kevin Farnsworth was found dead from in the area of West Warm Springs Road and Donner Pass Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Farnsworth had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was walking along Warm Springs talking on his cell phone when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses who may have been in the area of W. Warm Springs between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Valley Verde Drive between 9 and 9:30 p.m. are urged to contact police.

Detectives are also seeking dash cam surveillance or other video surveillance from motorists who may have been driving in the area around the time of the incident.

Farnsworth was described as a white male adult, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing black shoes, black pants and a black parka jacket with tan fur around the hood.

The suspect(s) is still outstanding, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information may contact the Henderson Police Department Investigations Services Division at 702-267-4750. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit their website.