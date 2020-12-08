Henderson Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing, endangered man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man. Milad Bolos, 60, was last seen by family on Nov. 4 near Valle Verde and High View drives.

Police say he may be driving a Blue Toyota Corolla, Nevada plate 092ANX.

Bolos needs life-saving medical treatment every few days for a serious condition, according to a missing person flyer. He may be disoriented.

His description is as follows:

  • 6’0″
  • 195 lbs
  • Black eyes
  • Brown hair

If you have any information about Bolos’ whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact Henderson PD at 702-267-5000, option 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories