Henderson Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing, endangered man

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man. Milad Bolos, 60, was last seen by family on Nov. 4 near Valle Verde and High View drives.

Police say he may be driving a Blue Toyota Corolla, Nevada plate 092ANX.

Bolos needs life-saving medical treatment every few days for a serious condition, according to a missing person flyer. He may be disoriented.

His description is as follows:

6’0″

195 lbs

Black eyes

Brown hair

If you have any information about Bolos’ whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact Henderson PD at 702-267-5000, option 2.