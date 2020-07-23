Henderson police seek public’s assistance in convenience store robbery investigation

HENDERSON (KLAS) — A robbery occurred at a convenience store n June 27 around 4:43 a.m. near Saint Rose Parkway and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The investigation by police determined a suspect entered the business, proceeded to walk behind

the counter, and attempted to steal store merchandise. The clerk attempted to confront the

suspect which resulted in the clerk being attacked and knocked unconscious.

According to Henderson police, the suspect then fled the business in an unknown direction in a black four-door vehicle.

No weapon was utilized during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 18, wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and black shoes. The suspect may be with two black females who were seen with the suspect just before the incident.

Please see the photos of the suspect, suspect vehicle, and the two females below. As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department Investigations Services at 702-267-4750 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-

385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.