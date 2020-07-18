Henderson Police searching for robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery Friday afternoon. Police say it happened at 3:55 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Sunset.

Police say an older white man entered a business, indicated he may have a weapon and then demanded money. The suspect then got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as an older white man. Police say he was wearing a straw hat, sunglasses, a green track suit and a bandana face covering.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Henderson Police at

