LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old man is missing and the Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find him, according to a release.

Cameron Newton, 23, who also goes by Cam, has been missing since Friday, June 16. He was last heard from on that day at approximately 11 p.m. at the El Cortez Casino at 600 East Fremont Street.

Newton was last seen wearing a hat, a blue collared shirt, and black pants. He is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately five-foot-eleven and 245 pounds.

According to the release, Newton may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Newton’s whereabouts should call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000 option 1 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.