Henderson police searching for man reported missing by family Friday

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are searching for 41-year-old Jairo Toland who was heard from by friends and family Friday morning.

Toland was last seen driving a White 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Nevada plates. A partial plate begins with the numbers 464.

Family say Toland was working for Manpower Employment Agency in Downtown Summerlin, near Festival Plaza Drive when they last heard from him around 9 a.m. They say he called his mother to confirm dinner plans, saying he would be getting off work early.

His mother says she later found his wallet in his room that contained his ID and money.

Family say Toland may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you see him, please call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4555

