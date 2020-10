HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting from Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Gibson Road at about 5:30.

One victim was transported to the hospital following the shooting. Officials say they do not know the condition of that person.

The suspect is still outstanding, but police say they do not believe they are a threat to the public.

This is an active investigation. Police have released no further details.