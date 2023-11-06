LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are asking for the public’s help to identify someone who was involved in a June shooting.

According to police, on June 15, at around 8:40 p.m., Henderson police were called to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive after reports of a shooting.

Investigators said an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable shot once at what was believed to be a silver Honda Civic, shown below.

According to a Henderson Police Department report, the constable, identified as Craig Dahlheimer, 64, came across a group of alleged shoplifters at a Vons grocery store in the area.

The report indicates “three or four” males were walking out of the store with alcohol they didn’t pay for when Dahlheimer and his wife walked up to the store, the report said.

Dahlheimer told them to stop, but they continued to walk away from him. Dahlheimer told police the group got into a car and started speeding toward him. Afraid he was going to be hit, Dahlheimer took out his gun and shot at the vehicle.

Henderson police seek to identify this vehicle involved in a shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

Now, Henderson police are asking the public to identify a subject they say is involved, as seen in these images.

Photo of person involved in June shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

Photo of person involved in June shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

Photo of person involved in June shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

According to the release, the subject is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s.

“All leads in identifying the subject have been exhausted,” a release said.

The release did not specify the subject’s involvement in the shooting nor did it name him as a suspect in any crime.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Investigation’s Services Division

at 702-267-4897. Please reference HPD DR #23-11498.