LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in Las Vegas nearly two weeks ago.

Police said 12-year-old Tanyla E. Barnes was last seen on Aug. 17.

The information on Barnes’ disappearance was sent out to the media by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

