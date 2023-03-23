LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are searching for two suspects after officers found a stolen vehicle near Green Valley Ranch Casino.

On Thursday around 5:15 p.m., Henderson police found a stolen vehicle that was parked near Carnegie Street and West Horizon Ridge Parkway. According to police, there were three suspects inside the vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle, two of the suspects fled the scene while officers detained the other.

Officers were not able to locate the two suspects that fled. The third suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.