Henderson police reunite 75-year-old homeless woman with her family in Louisiana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 75-year-old woman who was homeless in Henderson is now reunited with her family in Louisiana and getting to know grandchildren she didn’t know existed, thanks to the efforts of some Henderson police officers.

The efforts of Officers Sterling Candland and Carlos Chorens were recognized in social media posts Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department and the City of Henderson.

When the officers discovered Rose, she was living on the streets with a broken arm. They were able to locate her son in Louisiana and then surprised her with an airline ticket so she could be with her family.

As we give thanks this season, we share appreciation for our @HendersonNVPD officers, who helped reunite an elderly homeless woman with family all the way in Louisiana. Thanks to their help, she now lives in a loving home with her son and the grandchildren she never knew she had! pic.twitter.com/BFtsXv5TSd — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) November 24, 2021

Rose is finally getting to know her two grandsons.

“It’s really nice to have grandsons,” she said in a video posted by Henderson police.

The Henderson Police Department said it wanted to “thank these officers for going above and beyond the call of duty during #NationalHomelessAwarenessMonth!”