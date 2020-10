LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to West Sunset Road, near N. Stephanie Street in reference to a possible incident.

According to Henderson police, officers on the scene are attempting dialogue with the subject. Preliminarily information provided says the subject appears to be unarmed.

There is heavy police activity in this area, they’re asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is an active scene. Please avoid the area.