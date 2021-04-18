Henderson Police respond to shooting near The Legacy Golf Club

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting near a golf course in Henderson.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way near The Legacy Golf Club.

Once on the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between two men at the golf course. They also say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Ping Drive is closed to through traffic in both directions from Rams Crossing Way until the investigation is complete.

Avoid the area.