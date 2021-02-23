Henderson authorities respond to fatal auto-pedestrian crash near M Resort

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A person has died following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Henderson near M Resort Spa Casino. The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Welpman Way and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say preliminary information indicates a male attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle and struck the victim with their own vehicle. The victim died on scene.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. They are still outstanding, and Metro air and patrol units are helping them locate the individual.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for more updates.