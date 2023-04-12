LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A close call in Henderson on Wednesday after first responders found a young child in a swimming pool.
It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of East Desert Rose when police received the call of an incident involving a juvenile found in a pool.
When officers arrived, they said they found the young child breathing and was then taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
No other information was released by the police.
Pool safety tips
- Barriers and covers that prevent access to pool
- Teaching kids how to swim
- Adult supervision at all times near a pool
- Installing devices that notify adults if a child is near a pool