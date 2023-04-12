LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A close call in Henderson on Wednesday after first responders found a young child in a swimming pool.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of East Desert Rose when police received the call of an incident involving a juvenile found in a pool.

When officers arrived, they said they found the young child breathing and was then taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No other information was released by the police.

