Henderson Police releases video of officer-involved shooting that stemmed from robbery, kidnapping on Oct. 15

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police released details and dashcam video from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 15, in the area of E. Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway.

Everything started around 6:10 p.m. after someone reported a kidnapping/robbery involving a male suspect who was armed with a handgun.

According to police, the suspect, identified as David Flores, Jr., pulled his gun on the victim and told him to get into the car when he was walking home from work.

The victim escaped from Flores’ vehicle when he stopped at the Circle K to get gas. The victim, whose name was night released, went to the Walgreen’s in the area and called 911.

Watch below at the time stamp of 2:37 to hear the 911 call:

Upon arriving in the areas, officers searched for Flores and his vehicle. It was located traveling west on Lake Mead toward Boulder Highway. A patrol officer tried to pull Flores over, but Flores refused to stop and increased his speed. During the pursuit, the officer noticed a handgun in Flores’ hand.

The pursuit continued for three miles on Boulder Highway until Flores’ vehicle stopped at the intersection when Flores blew two tires and lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Galeria Drive and Boulder Highway.

Officers shouted commands to Flores, but he ignored them and continued exiting his vehicle. The officers started firing. Flores continued running toward the vehicle.

The officer fired 16 rounds, striking Flores seven times. Flores is expected to survive and is facing six charges.

Watch below at the time stamp of 9:19 to see the chase and Flores’ exchange with officers:

As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time. This is the fifth officer-involved shooting for the City of Henderson for 2020.



