Henderson Police release video showing May 31 officer-involved shooting

An image from bodycam video shows a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper bringing his gun back inside the vehicle after firing shots out the window.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department has released a video briefing describing the events surrounding a May 31 officer-involved shooting.

Shanita Hearns, 34, faces nine felony charges. She is accused of trying to run over at least on Nevada Highway Patrol officer and firing a weapon at Henderson Police officers.

The shooting occurred at about 5:15 a.m. at US95 at Horizon Ridge Parkway involving a woman with a gun.

WARNING: This video may contain graphic images and/or language.

Watch the video on YouTube at this link.

The video includes 911 calls and video surveillance. Witnesses describe an attack by a black woman on a man, and a number of shots fired by the woman before officers arrived.

A witness at a gas station tells a 911 operator that the woman fired shots into his vehicle, and that she hit a person as she drove away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

NHP troopers engaged Hearns at the 215 Beltway at the Windmill onramp, at Charlie Frias Park near Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, and again on Tropicana near Edmunds Street.

Three troopers are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. They are Trooper Kevin Provost, 37, Trooper Cesar Enriquez-Donate, 30, and Trooper Kyle Sweeney, 23. Provost received minor injuries.

NHP joined the pursuit at the request of the Henderson Police department.

Hearns is accused of firing a weapon and trying to run down Provost as he tried to display a strip to puncture her tires.

She surrendered following a chase, police said.