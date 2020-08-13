Henderson Police release video of officer-involved shooting from Aug. 1

HENDERSON, Nev. – Henderson Police released more details Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. The incident happened on Aug. 1 in the 400 block of Box Elder Way in Henderson.

In a video posted on the Henderson Police YouTube channel, the video starts with an introduction for Henderson Police Captain Kirk Moore, who warned of possible explicit language while listening to and watching the video. Then Mike Dennings, the Support Operations Bureau Deputy Chief of Police, started describing the location where the incident took place before a 911 call started to play.

On the call, you can hear emergency dispatch taking a call about a man who had collapsed.

The caller said the man was combative, but he was in need of medical attention. She also told the dispatcher that the man was also armed with a butcher’s knife.

The caller said the man looked like he was walking to get help, and then he fell to the ground. A dog can be heard barking in the background the entire time.

The officer can be heard begging and pleading with the man to drop the knife and not come toward him.

Watch the video below to watch body camera footage of what happened when officers arrived at the scene.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting for the City of Henderson for 2020. Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.