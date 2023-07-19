LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police released 911 calls and video following the city’s first officer-involved shooting of the year, which took place in June.

The suspect was identified as Steven Bruckner, 53, who was accused of attempting to steal an item from a gas station, according to police.

Police shooting on June 24, 2023, near the 200 block of West Sunset Road. (Credit: Henderson Police Department)

The incident occurred on June 24, at 7 a.m., near the 200 block of West Sunset Road near Boulder Highway.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports that Bruckner had attempted to steal an item from a store, left the area, and headed to a nearby bus stop.

When officers found Bruckner at the bus stop, they said he became uncooperative and pulled out a gun, and pointed it to his head. Police later described the weapon as a UMC airsoft gun.

Police said Bruckner was seen walking into the desert area behind the bus stop.

Officers followed Bruckner toward Desert Sands RV Park on Boulder Highway, which is when they said he pointed the gun toward officers.

One officer then fired his gun and struck Bruckner. No officers were injured in the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Henderson police stated that the investigation is ongoing and will offer no further comment on the matter.

Since the Henderson Police Department’s community briefing was released through its YouTube page, 8 News Now did not have an opportunity to ask any follow-up questions regarding the shooting.

8 News Now’s request for an interview was also denied.

This is the first officer-involved shooting for the City of Henderson for 2023, officials say.