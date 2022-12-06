WARNING: The footage contained in the video may disturbing to some viewers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police released body cam footage and 911 dispatch operator calls from a police shooting that involved a 19-year-old man in October.

It happened on Oct. 11 around 11:55 a.m. in the 700 block of Vista Sereno Ct.

Police initially received a call about a family disturbance from the mother of 19-year-old Mark Ellsworth.

(Credit: Henderson PD)





In the 911 call, she stated that her son was having a mental breakdown and that he was armed with an axe. She also told a 911 operator that Ellsworth stated he would fight with officers until they killed him, police stated in a news conference posted on its Youtube page on Tuesday.

At the time of the incident, the family left the home and indicated Ellsworth was still inside.

When officers arrived at the home they said they saw heavy black smoke and flames coming from the home and saw Ellsworth leaving a detached garage.

Henderson Police Ellsworth home aerial view (Henderson PD)

Officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2022 (Henderson PD)



Officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2022 (Credit: Henderson PD)

Henderson Police officers recovered this long rifle from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2022. (Credit: Henderson PD)

He was then accused of charging at officers with a rifle in hand pointed toward the officers causing two officers to discharge their guns at Ellsworth, police stated in the release.

Officers then said Ellsworth retreated into the garage and then officers asked him to leave the home with his hands up.

According to police, Ellsworth initially refused to comply but then came out of the garage without the weapon and surrendered to officers.

He was then taken into custody by police and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

Officers-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2022 ( Credit: Henderson PD)

The City of Henderson Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire at the home.

No injuries were reported to the police or the suspect during the incident.

A long rifle was recovered from the scene and taken into evidence by the police.

This was the third officer-involved shooting involving City of Henderson Police officers in 2022.

Mark Ellsworth is facing arson and assault charges. (Credit: LVMPD)

Mark Ellsworth faces several charges including first-degree arson (1 count), and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon (4 counts), police stated.