Henderson Police release names of officers involved in Sunday’s shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police have released the names of their officers involved in Sunday’s several shootings that involved a vehicle pursuit in multiple jurisdictions.

These four officers include Sergeant Charles Hedrick, Sergeant Chad Atkin, Sergeant Craig Mancuso and Officer Zachary Winningham.

The first shooting occurred after Henderson Police received a call about a car jacking near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Horizon Drive. A vehicle pursuit ensued on westbound I-215 at the Windmill Parkway onramp which led to another shooting.

The third and final shooting took place at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after the suspect’s car stopped.

The suspect, described by police as a black woman, sustained injuries to her hand. No officers were injured during the shootings.

More information about the Henderson Police officers who are now on paid leave:

Officer Winningham has been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since December of 2017 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Sergeant Hedrick has been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since March of 2008 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Sergeant Atkin has been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since August of 1995 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Sergeant Mancuso has been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since August of 2002 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

This is the third officer-involved shooting for Henderson Police in 2020.

