Henderson Police release name of officer involved in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The officer involved in the Dec. 14 officer-involved shooting was identified Monday. According to authorities, Officer Nicklaus Hamby was the one who pulled the trigger during a scary incident at a business Saturday.

Henderson Police were called to the 2700 block of N. Green Valley Parkway, which is near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road because they received multiple calls saying a man was there claiming “I’m going to stab someone, call the police.”

Officers got to the scene and located the suspect, 37-year-old John Watson, holding a knife. According to officials, Watson began advancing upon officers, and that is when he was shot by Officer Hamby.

Watson was taken to a local hospital. He faces at least one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Protected Person.

No officers were injured during this incident. Officer Hamby has been placed on paid administrative leave. He has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since January of 2017 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.