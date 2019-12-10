Henderson Police release body camera footage from fatal officer-involved shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police released body camera footage recorded during an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 20. Kennath Simeus Jr., 18, was shot and killed by officers after an alleged robbery.

Events unfolded around 7:13 p.m., when officers responded to the 1200 block of West Warm Springs Road in reference to a panic alarm coming from a freezer inside Pizza Hut. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old employee in the freezer suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Witnesses directed officers to the area the suspect had last been seen in. Simeus was found walking near a median armed with two handguns. Officers contacted him, and he immediately began firing shots at officers. They fired back, shooting the suspect.

WATCH: Full body camera video from Nov. 20 officer-involved shooting

Simeus was transported to Sunrise where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Simeus was a primary suspect in several armed commercial robberies around Henderson.

The officers involved were earlier identified as Officers Cody Watts and Robert Hennebeul. No officers were injured in what is Henderson’s fifth officer-involved shooting this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.