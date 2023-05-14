LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting that injured two people late Saturday, but they say the victims aren’t talking.

The shooting at about 11:20 p.m. injured two males, a juvenile and an adult, with both Henderson police and fire departments responding to an area of North Major Avenue and South Boulder Highway, police said.

Henderson police said two males were found injured, both with apparent gunshot wounds, in an area of Major Avenue and Boulder Highway.

The two victims, each with what police said were apparent gunshot wounds, were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Later, police said they learned that “four additional subjects” — age and gender unknown — took themselves to hospitals with “non-life threatening injuries.”

But in a follow-up email to news outlets, police said the report of the additional four victims was inaccurate and that their injuries were unrelated to the shooting

All subjects are uncooperative with the investigation, police said.