Henderson police plea for a safe holiday after 4 deadly crashes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Henderson Police Department

HENDERSON (KLAS) – After responding to four deadly crashes in the last month, Henderson police are asking everyone to be extra safe on the roads over the holidays.

In a Facebook post, the department said all four of those crashes involved a driver with “poly drug use.” This is someone who has a combination of substances such as alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs… etc.

The department is pleading for anyone under the influence to not get behind a wheel and call for a ride, or use a taxi or ride share service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories