Henderson police plea for a safe holiday after 4 deadly crashes

HENDERSON (KLAS) – After responding to four deadly crashes in the last month, Henderson police are asking everyone to be extra safe on the roads over the holidays.

In a Facebook post, the department said all four of those crashes involved a driver with “poly drug use.” This is someone who has a combination of substances such as alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs… etc.

The department is pleading for anyone under the influence to not get behind a wheel and call for a ride, or use a taxi or ride share service.