UPDATE: 75-year-old woman critically injured after wrong-way crash

HENDERSON, Nev. — Police are currently on the scene of a critical injury crash in Henderson. It happened near Marks Street and Warm Springs Road.

Police say a 75-year-old woman is in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital after the wrong-way crash. It happened just before 8 pm.

Police believe impairment could have been a factor, but they are not sure which driver was impaired and are still trying to figure out which driver was going the wrong way.

The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours. Police ask that you avoid the area.

The Henderson Police Department is currently working an accident at the intersection of Marks Street and Sandhurst Road. It is expected to be closed for the next 2-3 hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2GIPHR0amt — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) November 23, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.