UPDATE: 3 Injured in crash at Eastern, Wigwam; intersection closed for investigation

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are currently on the scene of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Wigwam Parkway. Police say the crash happened at 4:50 p.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles — a Nissan sedan and an SUV — were involved in the crash and three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Police say the man who was driving the Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, a female passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and the female driver of the SUV was transported with unknown injuries.

@HendersonNVPD is investigating a vehicle accident with injuries at the corner of Eastern Ave and Wigwam Pky. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CbbkMdDByE — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) September 28, 2020

It’s unknown if impairment or speed are factors in the crash.

The entire intersection will be closed for the next three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

This is a developing story.