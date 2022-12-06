LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson police officer was issued a summons to appear in court for charges relating to a hit-and-run.

The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved misdemeanor hit-and-run charges for Gary Hargis, 47, an officer with the Henderson Police Department.

On Monday, Hargis was issued a summons to appear in Henderson Municipal Court where he is scheduled to face the following charges:

Duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle/property

Failure to maintain lane

Failure to give information to party at a vehicle accident

Hargis was hired by the City of Henderson in August 2000 and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending to outcome of an administrative investigation, according to the Henderson Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.