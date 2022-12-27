LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson police officer involved in a Christmas morning shooting has been identified as Officer Jordan Hijar, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On Sunday around 8:20 a.m., Henderson police responded to the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive looking for two men who matched the description of suspects involved in earlier car burglaries.

A victim in the burglaries called police and said the suspects were still in the area. They also reported that the suspects had stolen a gun.

Officer Hijar arrived and found 20-year-old Ozzie Seeman and a 15-year-old boy before chasing them on foot, police said.

During the chase, Seeman allegedly pulled out a gun, causing Ofc. Hijar to shoot Seeman, police said.

Seeman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Hijar has been employed with Henderson police since December of 2020 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau. He has been placed on paid administrative leave while police investigate the shooting.

This was the fourth officer-involved shooting in 2022.