Henderson Police officer arrested on stalking and harassment charges

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson Police officer was arrested Tuesday. Stephen Bryan, 41, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassment following an investigation into a report filed with the department.

The City of Henderson hired Bryan on Sept. 24, 2007. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

The investigation remains open, and no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.