Henderson Police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police Officer Tyler Travers, 29, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 19. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of Domestic Battery-First, which is a misdemeanor offense.

Travers was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the current administrative investigation. No further details were released.

Travis has worked for the City of Henderson since December 26, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or 3-1-1. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.