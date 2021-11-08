Henderson police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson police officer was arrested on Sunday and booked on charges of domestic battery, first offense.

Zachary Winningham, 38, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The charge Winningham faces is a misdemeanor. He was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Winningham was hired on Dec. 26, 2017, according to police.

The investigation remains open and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.