Henderson Police officer arrested on charges of DUI, domestic battery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Aug. 24 mug shot of Henderson Police officer Eliot Holman, provided by HPD.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Henderson Police officer was arrested on charges of DUI and domestic battery, according to a statement from HPD.

Eliot Holman, 30, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police officers early Tuesday morning. Henderson Police did not immediately announce the location or the circumstances of Holman’s arrest.

According to a statement from HPD, it was Holman’s second DUI offense and first offense for domestic battery, both misdemeanor offenses. According to online records, Holman had already been released from custody by Tuesday evening.

Holman was hired by the City of Henderson on July 5, 2016. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories