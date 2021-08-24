Henderson Police officer arrested on charges of DUI, domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Henderson Police officer was arrested on charges of DUI and domestic battery, according to a statement from HPD.

Eliot Holman, 30, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police officers early Tuesday morning. Henderson Police did not immediately announce the location or the circumstances of Holman’s arrest.

According to a statement from HPD, it was Holman’s second DUI offense and first offense for domestic battery, both misdemeanor offenses. According to online records, Holman had already been released from custody by Tuesday evening.

Holman was hired by the City of Henderson on July 5, 2016. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.