Henderson Police officer arrested for DUI

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson Police officer is now in custody after being arrested for DUI. 25-year-old Luis Amezcua was arrested via citation for one count of “DUI Above Legal Limit 1st Offense.”

The offense is a misdemeanor. Amezcua was taken to an area hospital as a result of the incident, which is why he was issued a citation instead of physically arrested. Due to this, police say there will be no booking photo.

Officer Amezcua was hired by the City of Henderson on June 26, 2017.

He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.