Henderson Police officer and K-9 officer, involved in crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson Police officer and his K-9 partner were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Henderson Police, the officer and K-9 were en route to assist another jurisdiction right before the wreck occurred at W. Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash. One person and the officer had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The K-9 was ok as well but was still checked out as a precaution.