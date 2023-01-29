LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police on Sunday said they detained a suspect in the discharge of a firearm in a neighborhood just south of the St. Rose Parkway.

SWAT (Special Weapons Attack Team) and CNT (Crisis Negotiation Team) officers along with fire department crews responded shortly after noon to an area near 900 Seven Hills Drive and a suspect complied with direction, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not provide the gender of the suspect or any other information.

Police called it an active investigation “with no further details to provide.”