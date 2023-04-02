LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing hit-and-run charges after crashing into a bus stop and killing a pedestrian in Henderson, police said.

Devon Cordova, 48, is facing charges of failure to maintain his lane, failure to render aid after a crash, failure to stop at a scene of a crash involving injury or death, reckless driving resulting in property damage, and reckless driving resulting in death.

On Sunday around 5:28 a.m., Henderson police and fire department were dispatched to the area of West Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

Police said that a white 2017 Ford pickup truck was driving eastbound on Sunset Road when the truck left the roadway and drove up onto the sidewalk. The truck hit a bus stop enclosure and a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford pickup truck was later found unoccupied in a nearby shopping center parking lot. Cordova was later arrested and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

This is the second accident-related fatality in Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.