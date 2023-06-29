LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pedestrian safety effort has concluded for the Henderson Police Department.

The Joining Forces Program pedestrian safety enforcement initiative was held from June 2 through June 24.

Officers made a total of 472 traffic stops, 386 total citations, 14 distracted driving citations, and 11 pedestrian-related offenses.

This was the department’s 9th campaign under the Joining Forces program.

The Henderson Police Department received $231,300 in federal funding for the

enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety –

Office of Traffic Safety for the 2023 Joining Forces program.

The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths

and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on

pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.