Henderson police make 15 DUI arrests, write 445 citations over 10-day enforcement event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested 15 motorists on DUI charges during a “Joining Forces” enforcement event targeting impaired drivers from Feb. 4-13.

A Henderson Police Department news release said 369 motorists were stopped and 445 citations were written. Also during the event:

102 speeding citations

16 distracted driving citations

9 red light violations

20 citations for no insurance

Officers also assisted on seven DUI investigations in addition to the 15 DUI arrests.

The Henderson Police Department received $220,000 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the 2021 Joining Forces program.

The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.