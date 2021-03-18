Henderson police looking for driver, vehicle in Saturday hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday, March 13.

Police are looking for a dark-colored GMC vehicle — possibly a GMC Envoy — with no unique markings, front-end damage and possibly a broken front headlight, according to a post on the Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page. Police had no description of the driver.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 7:15 p.m. at North Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, police said. A 37-year-old woman was hit as she crossed the road outside of the crosswalk.

“The driver initially stopped and pulled to the side, but then drove away from the scene without checking on the pedestrian,” police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Officer M. Wilson at 702-267-5087. You may also call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.