Henderson Police ‘Join Forces Program’ targets distracted drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police Department concludes its fourth campaign under the Joining Forces Program targeting distracted drivers.

During the enforcement initiative that ran from Jan. 6th through Jan. 24, Henderson Police Officers made a total of 467 traffic stops.

Of the 467 stops completed, Traffic Officers issued citations for:

Speeding, 295

Distracted driving citations such as cell phone use, 38

No insurance citations, 11

Driver’s license violation citations, 10

Registration violation citations, 18

Red light violation citations, 9

Seatbelt violation citation, 1

99 motorists were issued a warning, in lieu of a citation

Henderson Police Department received $201,000 in federal funding for the extra enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for the 2020 Joining Forces program.

The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways.

Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.