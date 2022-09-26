LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting involving officers and a suspect near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

The intersection is closed to traffic and Eastern is closed from Ione Road to St. Rose Pkwy and St. Rose Pkwy. is closed from Jeffreys St. to Coronado Center. Drivers should avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

The shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Eastern. According to a news release from Henderson Police Department, a suspect who was not compliant with officers, fled on foot and then shot at police resulting in police returning fire.

Police said the suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries and one officer who sustained an injury during the shooting was also transported to a hospital. Police said the officer is in stable condition. No details on the suspect’s injuries were given.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays and detours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.