LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are reporting an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood in the far southeast part of the Las Vegas valley.

Police said there is an active scene near College Drive and Paradise Hills Drive in the Mission Hills area.

Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2022. (KLAS)

An emergency responder app is also showing a house fire in the area on Vista Sereno Court. It is not confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

Police will hold a news briefing around 3:30 p.m. 8 News Now will livestream the conference.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area.