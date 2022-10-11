LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are reporting an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood in the far southeast part of the Las Vegas valley.

Police said there is an active scene near College Drive and Paradise Hills Drive in the Mission Hills area.

  • Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2022. (KLAS)
An emergency responder app is also showing a house fire in the area on Vista Sereno Court. It is not confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

Police will hold a news briefing around 3:30 p.m. 8 News Now will livestream the conference.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area.